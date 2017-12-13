Daisy Ridley is a star washer

Daisy Ridley's favourite pastime is washing her clothes.

The 25-year-old British actress maybe one of the world's most famous movie stars thanks to her role as Rey in the 'Star Wars' saga, a part she has reprised in 'The Last Jedi', but her ideal night is sitting at her home in London watching TV whilst expertly cleaning her garments.

Daisy admits she is slightly obsessed by the washing machine ritual and will only wear her clothes once before they get a spin in some suds.

Speaking to the new issue of Stylist magazine about what she gets up to away from movie sets, she shared: "I do my washing and sit on my sofa watching Netflix. I don't know anyone who doesn't do their own washing. Washing is one of my favourite things. I'm a 30-degreeer. I literally wear clothes once and then they go in the wash. I think, 'If I'm going to wash clothes this much, at least I will do it at just 30 degrees.'"

Going into detail about her favourite washing powder to use, she added: "It has got to be Fairy Non-Bio, for sensitive skin. A little touch of fabric conditioner. God, I love washing my clothes."

Ridley may now be a global icon and hero to millions of kids but she tries to live as normal a life as possible.

Although she is regularly recognised when she's out and about, the brunette beauty says the fans are mostly very respectful and don't stop from doing regular things.

She said: "I found the hardest thing was everyone saying, 'Your life's going to change.' So many people were telling me this thing was going to happen, then the thing happened and that didn't happen. I go on the Tube, I'm not harassed all the time. People are super-cool ... The main thing I took from it was people's reactions with their kids."

Daisy was certainly the centre of attention on Tuesday night (12.12.17) in London when she walked the red carpet at The Royal Albert Hall for the European premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

She was joined at the glitzy event by co-stars Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Lupita Nyong'o among others and royal guests Prince William and Prince Harry.