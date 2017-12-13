Prince's heirs' petition to move singer's vault blocked

Prince's family have been denied the right to move the late singer's famous vault from Hollywood, amid the Californian wildfires.

Documents obtained by The Blast state that Iron Mountain where the treasure trove of various demos, unheard songs, live recordings and footage of rehearsals and concerts that the late 'Purple Rain' hitmaker - whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson - never made public are located, is not in close enough proximity to the nearest affected area, which is around eight miles away and almost contained.

The company which looks after the vault, Comercia Bank and Trust, state that it's not essential for it to be moved away.

A legal representative made the point that if the Nelson family had researched online, they would've realized the facility is not at risk.

The lawyer said in the statement: "Had the Nelsons contacted the Personal Representative prior to filing their petition, or even conducted a basic 'Google' search, they would have learned that the Hollywood Facility is not at any risk from wildfires.

"The fire would need to pass through the UCLA campus, all of Beverly Hills and several miles of commercial areas in West Hollywood before reaching the Hollywood vault.

"The Court strongly condemns bringing this matter before the Court without adequate discussion between the parties and will sanction a party for doing so in the future."

Prince's siblings, who are the heirs to his estate, petitioned to the court last Friday (08.12.17) to have the items relocated in fear they would burn.

The vault was moved from Prince's Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, Chanhassen earlier this year.

The 'Little Red Corvette' hitmaker died in April 2016 at the age of 57, and his estate has been sorting through the material and planning releases ever since.