Bethenny Frankel wants sole custody

Bethenny Frankel is seeking full custody of her daughter.

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star split from Jason Hoppy in December 2012 after two years of marriage, and though they worked out a custody arrangement for their daughter Bryn, now seven, in June 2014 - two years before their divorce was finalised - she is now heading back to court in a bid to have the agreement changed, 'Entertainment Tonight' reports.

The legal move comes after Jason, 47, was arrested in January and charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree for allegedly contacting his ex-wife numerous times via email and FaceTime and making verbal threats.

He rejected a plea deal in March and was ordered to stay away from Bethenny, but he eventually accepted the agreement in October which meant that if he abides by the order of protection and has no arrests for six months, the case will be dismissed and sealed.

The 47-year-old reality star previously admitted her divorce battle left her feeling "hopeless" and "distressed".

She said: "I was experiencing emotional distress and felt hopeless and a little bit, dare I say, depressed.

"I think that was surprising to women because I'm successful, I have a powerful personality and I was going through my own personal crisis."

But the Skinnygirl founder also spoke out in defence of women who feel "tortured" by long divorce processes, saying she wants to be a "voice of empowerment".

She said: "I have had women say to me, 'It's been six years since my divorce ended and I am still being tortured.'

"It never ends, and I imagine there are millions and millions more than the women I have spoken to. I want to be a voice of empowerment."