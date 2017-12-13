Isuma to represent Canada at 2019 Venice Biennale

OTTAWA — The artist collective Isuma, led by filmmakers Zacharias Kunuk and Norman Cohn, will represent Canada at the 2019 Venice Biennale.

Isuma is an Inuit video-based production company co-founded in 1990 by a team of filmmakers including Kunuk and Cohn.

Its goal is to preserve Inuit culture and language by presenting Indigenous stories.

Isuma's projects, which include the acclaimed 2001 movie "Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner," have screened at film festivals and galleries around the world.

The National Gallery of Canada says Isuma's participation in Venice marks the first presentation of art by Inuit in the Canada Pavilion.

Isuma was selected by a national committee of experts in contemporary Canadian art.

"Inuit went from Stone Age to Digital Age in my lifetime," Kunuk said Wednesday in a statement.

"I was on Baffin Island, living on the land, and I saw the last of that era. Since we have an oral history, nothing is written down — everything is taught by what you see. Your father's fixing up the harpoon; you watch how he does it and you learn from it.

"For the medium I work in now, it was the same. Oral history and new technology match. I am trying to do this with my videos — tell the story behind how we lived. We try to make everything authentic so a hundred years from now when people see our films they'll know how to do it."

The other co-founders of Isuma are the late Paul Apak Angilirq and Pauloosie Qulitalik.