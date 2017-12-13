John Legend isn't phased by social media

John Legend isn't worried about the social media frenzy surrounding his family.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their 19-month-old daughter Luna have always garnered attention from fans on social media who want to know what the family are up to, and since they announced last month that they would be welcoming a second child into the world next year, the attention has only heightened.

However, John has admitted he doesn't mind having people interested in his family, as they are able to control what they share on apps like Twitter and Instagram, so it doesn't feel like an invasion of privacy.

He said: "I'm comfortable with it. I think we share what we want to share, and we don't share the things we don't want to share."

And the 38-year-old musician believes social media actually gives him "more control" over how his fans see his family, as he is able to "edit" what he shares with the world.

Speaking to People magazine, he added: "I think we're able to edit the way that we're presented in a way that actually gives us more control than previous eras.

"So some people are a little worried about social media in that way, but the positive side is that it gives you control over your own image and control over what you share with people."

Chrissy, 32, announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month when she posted an adorable video of Luna pointing at her mother's stomach.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host can be heard in the background asking "Luna, what's in here?", whilst the young girl answers "Baby!".

Chrissy jokingly captioned the video: "It's John's!"