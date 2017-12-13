John Boyega teases lack of pay of Star Wars action figures

John Boyega has joked he hasn't been paid for his 'Star Wars' action figure.

The 25-year-old actor has had his likeness immortalised in plastic after action figures of the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' cast were created, but when asked how the honour feels, John - who plays Finn in the sci-fi franchise - could only poke fun at the monetary aspect of the venture.

When asked the question during a press conference for the new movie - which hits cinema screens on Friday (15.12.17) - at London's Corinthia Hotel on Wednesday (13.12.17), John joked: "I'm still waiting on the cheque. I've been waiting a long time."

John wasn't the only member of the cast to have something to say about the array of merchandise the franchise has created, as 'Star Wars' veteran Mark Hamill can't believe his face is on a dispenser of Pez candy.

He said: "I just enjoy the sheer joy of being a Pez dispenser."

And despite his jovial grievances with his pay, John admits he was quick to get Harrison Ford to sign some action figures for him during the filming of previous instalment 'The Force Awakens', and took him out for a meal as a way of saying thanks.

He revealed: "There were figures I wanted him to sign and it was my treat to take him out for a meal. And I paid before anyone thinks I'm cheap because he expected me to pay for it and I did. I wanted to take the others out."

John's experience on the film set was wholly positive, although he also joked that director Rian Johnson has the "worst" taste in music, which often annoyed both himself and his co-star Kelly Marie Tran.

When asked what it was like to work with Rian, John said: "I will say something negative about Rian. Rian has the worst playlist ever. He decided to torment myself and Kelly."