Halle Berry splits from Alex Da Kid

Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid have reportedly ended their relationship.

The 51-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, four, with her former spouse Olivier Martinez - and the British music producer only made their romance public knowledge in September this year, but it has now been reported by Us Weekly magazine that they have decided to call it quits.

As of the time of writing neither Halle or Alex have commented on the reports, and the publication didn't give a reason for their believed split.

The 'Kidnap' actress and Alex, 35, both took to social media in September to confirm their romance, when they shared the same black and white photo of the pair cuddled up together.

Halle posted the image to her Instagram account and captioned it: "My balance."

Whilst Alex took the snap and similarly wrote: "My.....balance... (sic)"

After the pair confirmed their relationship, a source claimed they had been romancing for a few months prior to their public declaration.

They said: "They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry."

Although the reason for their split is not yet know, their romance came as a shock to many fans, as the 'Monster's Ball' actress had claimed she was "taking a little break" from dating just one month before her loved up Instagram snap.

She said at the time: "I've been enjoying that. I'm just with my kids and I'm really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.