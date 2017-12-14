Kendrick Lamar recalls UFO sighting

Kendrick Lamar saw a UFO when he was six years old.

The 30-year-old rapper claims to have spotted an unidentified flying object during his younger years, and while nobody has ever believed him, he insists he is not exaggerating about the "surreal moment".

"Nobody believed me then and [nobody] believes me now. It's just something I can't really describe, because it just sounds like, 'OK, you just saw a dart go past.' That s**t don't make sense ... it was just a surreal moment."

Kendrick also believes he was abducted at the time, and that could be why he has a talent for making music.

When asked by 'The Howard Stern Show' co-host Robin Quivers if he had been kidnapped by the UFO's crew, he added: "I probably did. That's probably why I'm doing music right now. Who knows. They probably gave me the energy."

The 'Loyalty' hitmaker has always insisted there is another life form in the world ever since he spotted the UFO.

He previously said: "I seen that when I was six years old, my mother still don't believe me. We was in Compton, we was on our little balcony on the stairway, she was sitting, drinking her little champagne or wine, I'll never forget it. And just a dart, a flash - just ch-ch-ch-ch - not the flash like it's a shooting star, multiple flashes was in the sky. I'll never forget that, and that was my encounter, and still to this day, I know there is something else out there."