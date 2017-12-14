Lenny Kravitz won't wear underwear

Lenny Kravitz still doesn't wear underwear, despite accidentally exposing himself on stage when his trousers split.

The 53-year-old musician was left red faced when he went commando and his tight leather trousers ripped along the crotch to reveal his bare genitalia to the massive audience in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2015, and two years later, he still has not lived the moment down nor has he learnt his lesson as he still goes sans pants.

Speaking to Mr Porter, the 'Fly Away' hitmaker said: "Do I have any underwear on now? No. Thus the problems that I incur."

And Lenny insists he did not rip the garment on purpose just to shock his fans, as if he had of planned the mishap he would have "warmed" up his manhood to make sure his assets were a little more impressive for his fans who got an eyeful.

He said: "I didn't rip them. They became ripped. It was fine. But it was a little cold in Sweden. I would've warmed it up a little, had I known."

Lenny - who has daughter Zoe with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet - has claimed he has "done nothing" to his body or face, and simply eats healthy and works out regularly to ensure he looks his best.

He explained: "I have done nothing to my body or my face. I just wash it with water. I eat primarily raw, foods that are alive, vibrating, emit energy. I eat off the land in the Bahamas. Discipline is the overall thing. I work out with Dodd Romero in Miami [also trainer to Mr Denzel Washington] with pro athletes.

"I've never felt so vibrant as I do right now."

And though Lenny lives a healthy lifestyle, marijuana was his "vice" when he was younger but he insists he has always stayed away from Class A drugs.

He said: "Weed was my vice. A natural psychedelic here or there. I never got into heroin or coke or pills."