Tyga "needs" a girlfriend.

The 'Rack City' hitmaker - who had previously dated Kylie Jenner - lamented over being single on Snapchat on Wednesday (13.11.17) when he snapped a picture of some shiny shoes.

Holding the pink sparkly shoe in his hand, he captioned it, "I need a gf" alongside a money emoji.

Meanwhile, Kylie - who is reportedly expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott - previously opened up about her split from Tyga, admitting she was too "young" to be in a serious relationship.

She said: "There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We'll always have a bond. There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person."

Kylie also admitted she finds it tough to have a relationship in the public eye at times.

She explained: "The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else."

Tyga, meanwhile, claims to have an ever-expanding female fan base.

He said: "I think just my fan base with the music grew within the past few years, especially way more women. I wanted to make an album with a lot of music that would cater more to women."