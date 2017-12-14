Morgan Spurlock admits sexual misconduct

"So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn't pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid.

"I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was."

Morgan also reflected how he had been "unfaithful" to every partner he's ever had and admitted he has rarely been sober since the age of 13.

But he has vowed to also be a "part of the solution" and to "do better" in future.

He concluded in his lengthy online post: "I am part of the problem. We all are.

"But I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I've done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we're at fault.

"More than anything, I'm hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I'm not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back.

"I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can.

"The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I'm going to be more honest with you and myself. I'm going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I've talked enough in my life ... I'm finally ready to listen."