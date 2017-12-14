AGO vows to fix wait times for 'Infinity Mirrors' tickets

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is vowing that patrons won't be as frustrated the next time tickets are offered for its much-hyped "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit, which launches next year.

Herman Lo, director of visitor experience at the AGO, says he knew the exhibit by Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama would be wildly popular, but was still surprised by the demand for Tuesday's presale event for gallery members.

Some reported online that they were quoted eight-hour wait times in their bid to snag tickets and ended up empty-handed.

Lo says the AGO's website typically gets about 8,000 visitors a day. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the site had a combined 60,000 visitors.