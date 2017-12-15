Carrie Fisher commemorated by Hollywood cinema

Carrie Fisher's life and career have been celebrated in a commemorative ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Todd Fisher, younger brother of the late 'Star Wars' actress, was among guests who paid tribute to Carrie as a memorial plaque was installed at the iconic cinema in Los Angeles on Thursday (14.12.17).

Fans lined the streets outside the movie theatre as actors dressed as legednary 'Star Wars' characters Darth Vader, R2-D2 and C-3PO walked the red carpet and the Salvation Army brass band performed.

The memorial plaque, bearing a picture of Carrie as her 'Star Wars' alter-ego Princess Leia, read: "Carrie Fisher: Beloved by fans worldwide.