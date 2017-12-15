As Disney swallows Fox, a new era dawns for Hollywood

"We have not only respected the culture of those organizations but respected and appreciated the talent that came with those acquisitions," Iger said.

Before it sold a ticket for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney already has three of the top six movies of the year: "Beauty and the Beast," ''Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" and "Thor: Ragnarok." It has used its might to enforce more onerous terms with theatres on films like "The Last Jedi." Disney is requiring many theatre operators to share a higher percentage — 65 per cent — of ticket sales. The film is expected to come close to grossing $500 million worldwide this weekend.

The combination of sensibilities between Disney and Fox, has intrigued others. Though it's easy to see the planned quartet of "Avatar" movies under a Disney banner ("Avatar" already has a place in Disney theme parks), many of Fox's franchises, including "X-Men" and "The Kingsman," are well off-brand for the family-friendly Disney. It hasn't released an R-rated movie in four years.

"Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse," Ryan Reynolds tweeted after earlier reports of the Disney-Fox deal.

Disney, which sold Miramax Pictures in 2005, has lacked other kinds of films, too. Fox's specialty label, Fox Searchlight, is among the industry's art-house leaders. Two Searchlight films — "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" — along with Fox's "The Post" have made the studio the leading company of this year's awards season, at least with the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Iger voiced his support for maintaining those businesses. "We like being in the business of making quality movies," said Iger. "We fully intend to stay in those businesses."

The deal also, perhaps crucially, gives Disney the extensive Fox library for Disney's planned streaming service, set to debut in 2019. Disney is now better armed to compete against deep-pocketed digital competitors. Netflix has said it will spend up to $8 billion on original content next year.

"It's really a battle about the future of streaming," said Peter Labuza, a film historian and researcher at the University of Southern California. "Disney needs all this material outside of its own brand which now is its own Disney product, Lucasfilm, Pixar. But this can fill in a lot of the space in a streaming site that can compete with, essentially, Netflix."

That's a component of the deal that will strike fear in the hearts of exhibitors. Disney has pursued an almost completely event-movie strategy (it's releasing only eight movies this year), and it's expected to cut back Fox's theatrical slate. That's reason for concern for already struggling theatre owners. Box office revenues were up just 1 per cent last year, and are expected to slide this year.

"They can't be pleased," said Bock of exhibitors. "Less product just means less revenue in their minds."

But Disney has also, up until now, been a staunch defender of the traditional theatrical window. For that reason, as well as its reputation for quality, the world's largest theatre chain, AMC, hasn't sounded any alarms over the purchase. Last week on CNBC, Adam Aron, AMC chief executive, applauded Disney's track record. "AMC has made a lot of money partnering with Disney studios," he said.

Whichever direction Disney chooses to go, it will have the sway — with approximately 40 per cent market share — to set the course for the entire industry.

Hollywood may have shrunk into not the Big Five, but the Big One.

Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press