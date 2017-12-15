Ben Affleck back in treatment for alcohol addicition

Ben Affleck has reportedly begun working on his alcohol addiction once again.

The 45-year-old actor first sought treatment for his substance abuse in 2001 and completed a second program earlier this year, but sources now say that whilst his "main priority" is his children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, whom he has with estranged wife Jennifer Garner - and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, he is now seeking help for the "disease" once more.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Ben's main priorities have never wavered. He's focused on his family and spending time with Lindsay. Dealing with this disease is something he'll have to work on for the rest of his life and he remains focused on it."

The 'Justice League' actor has been spotted at various treatment centres around Los Angeles in recent weeks, and the publication reports the star has "worked hard to assemble a system of support that includes different treatment centres."

It comes after the star posted on Facebook earlier this year to state that he was seeking help for his addiction in order to show his brood there is "no shame" in getting help.

He wrote at the time: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my coparent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

And just last month, sources claimed Ben understands that his struggle with alcoholism is an "ongoing battle", but insisted he was "making strides toward recovery".

They said: "He has learned that dealing with his addiction is an ongoing battle. He understands he cannot just wake up one morning and say, 'OK, we're all done.' Treatment is like a job. ... The good thing is that he's making strides toward recovery. Friends and family have never seen Ben so proactive and serious about wanting to get better."