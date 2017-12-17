Ed Sheeran's daily drinks

Ed Sheeran drinks alcohol every day.
The 26-year-old singer insists he doesn't have a problem with booze because he doesn't "need" it, but he likes to have "good times".
He said: "I like a drink, yeah. I have never woken up and said I need a drink but I love drinking every day.
"I don't see it as problematic. I love good times. If I drink everyday it is with people. Or in my hotel room watching a film with a bottle of wine."
The 'Castle on the Hill' singer admitted he is "quite mental" and does a lot of "weird" things in his life.
Speaking on Ireland's 'Late Late Show', he said: "I think I am quite mental.
"I think creative people are a bit on the spectrum, and are a bit weird. I definitely do some weird things.
"Everyone always comes up to me and they go: 'Oh you're so normal' and I'm actually not."
Ed also advised young people who want to follow in his footsteps to just keep working hard as their dreams are always achievable.
He said: "When I first started playing guitar and I first started singing I couldn't play in tune...
"When I was a kid, I couldn't really properly and I couldn't sing in tune and what I would say to kids is I worked really, really hard and learned how to do it and practised, and then eventually you get there.
"I always say whatever you want to be in life, anything, literally anything, you can be anything you want to be as long as you work hard at it.
"Choose something you want, never have a plan B, never settle for anything less than what you have and then work until you get it.
"And I really truly believe that if you work hard enough you can get there."
