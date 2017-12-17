'The Last Jedi' opens with 2nd best Cdn weekend all-time

TORONTO — A spokeswoman for Disney says "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has had the second-biggest opening weekend of all-time in Canada.

The company says the blockbuster brought in $17 million in the country in its first weekend

It's second only to its predecessor in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, "The Force Awakens", which made $18.6 million in Canada over the same time span when it debuted in 2015.

The film also holds the number 2 spot in the North American box office, where it made $220 million in its opening weekend.