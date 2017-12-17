Game of Thrones cast hit by social media ban

Emilia Clarke has revealed the 'Game of Thrones' cast have been issued a "very strict" social media ban.

The 31-year-old actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the drama series - delighted fans last year with her candid backstage pictures of herself and co-star Kit Harington larking around when the cameras had stopped rolling, but her Instagram followers are in for a disappointment over the coming months as everyone who works on the HBO fantasy saga have been warned about sharing anything online.

She admitted: "We have a very strict social media ban this year because people need to stop spoiling it for everyone. It's really frustrating."

While Emilia's alter ego is one of those in line to take the Iron Throne at the end of the upcoming final series, she insists she has no idea how the remaining episodes will play out and measures have been taken to stop it being leaked.

She told the Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine: "They've written a number of different endings. So none of the cast know what the actual ending is. If there's ever a leak of any kind, don't believe it because it's probably not true."

Emilia earns an estimated $500,000 an episode on the show, and though that means she can live her life in luxury if she chooses, she's just happy to know she can help her family and friends to feel secure.

She said: "I can provide [financially] for my friends and family. Genuinely, that's the best thing. Knowing that everyone I love is going to be fine. It sounds like a real Oprah Winfrey sob story, but it's very true. It's incredibly empowering as a young lady."