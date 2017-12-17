Camille Grammer was hesitant about marriage

Camille Grammer was "nervous" about getting engaged again.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was previously married to actor Kelsey Grammer - the father of her children Mason, 16, and 13-year-old Jude - for 13 years until 2011 and admitted her past experiences made her think twice before accepting partner David C. Meyer's proposal in October.

She told People magazine: "I was nervous to take this step again, honestly. I wasn't sure if I wanted to get engaged. We discussed it. But I know that he's the right man for me. I just know it."

But the 48-year-old former model is glad she said yes because David is the "man of [her] dreams".

She said: "It's been great! It's been wonderful. I'm very blessed to have met the man of my dreams. I know that sounds really corny... But he's handsome; he's smart he's supportive; he's a great dad.

"I'm very impressed with his children and how he's raising his children and his co-parenting. I was very impressed with his co-parenting skills with his ex-wife, and I'm very happy."

The couple will be planning their wedding over the next few weeks but Camille - who recently underwent skin cancer surgery and is in remission from endometrial cancer - wants her big day to be very different to when she walked down the aisle the first time.

She said: "I don't know if I can do a big wedding again.

"We've both been through that before. I don't know how big [his first] wedding was, but mine was pretty big. We'll save money and enjoy our friends."

Meanwhile, friends of the star recently spoke of how pleased they are that she's got engaged to David after a year of dating.