Zsa Zsa Gabor's items up for auction

Zsa Zsa Gabor's personal items are set to make thousands at auction.

The iconic actress passed away last December aged 99 and several items from her estate at her Bel-Air mansion are to go on sale in April, including a Steinway piano, which featured in movie 'Behind the Candelabra', expected to fetch between $10,000 and $15,000.

Heritage Auctions told TMZ that a number of home furnishings and memorabilia from the late 'Love Boat' actress' career will go on the auction block, including a Johann Berthelsen oil painting expected to be sold for more than $5,000.

Other possessions include Louis Vuitton luggage which could fetch around $1,500 per set, as well as designers clothes, and other items.

The iconic actress sold her Bel-Air estate for $11 million in 2013 and under the terms of the sale, she was allowed to stay there until she died, with the new owner taking possession four months later.

But in February, Zsa Zsa's widower Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt filed court documents in which he insisted that didn't give him enough time to find a new home.

He was said to have struck a deal with the buyers that would allow him to stay in the house for a further six months, for just $1,000 a month.

The 'Moulin Rouge' star passed away on December 18th, 2016, after suffering a heart attack, and she was laid to rest later that month with her funeral broadcasted live to the world from the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills.

Frederick - who Zsa Zsa tied the knot with in 1986 - spoke at the service about how he and his wife first met when he paid $5,000 to take a picture with a celebrity.