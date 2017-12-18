Ellie Goulding's Star Wars cameo cut

Ellie Goulding has been left feeling "awkward" after her filmed cameo in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' ended up on the cutting room floor.

The 'Still Falling for You' singer told fans to look out for her in the new movie, only to be told isn't in the final cut.

Ellie wrote on Twitter: "Has anybody seen Star Wars yet and seen someone who resembles me in it awkward if I got cut. Haha

"Either way it was a really awesome experience. Great to be in the rebel army for a day :)"

The 30-year-old pop star also revealed she performed at the film's wrap party

But Ellie shouldn't take it personally that her cameo didn't make the final edit.

Prince Williams and Prince Harry also shot scenes for the movie, appearing as stormtroopers in the sci-fi saga.

But lead star John Boyega - who plays Resistance fighter Finn - has since revealed that the two British royals' cameos also ended up on the cutting room floor.

Take That singer Gary Barlow also filmed a cameo, and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star Tom Hardy.

Earlier this year, Gary revealed: "I'm not a stormtrooper, but I am in it. Now I've said that, I'll probably be out. I think the 'Star Wars' people are so strict about what information [is divulged]. So me saying that, I've probably just done myself out of a role."