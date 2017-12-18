Justin Bieber whisks Selena Gomez to Seattle for date

Justin Bieber took Selena Gomez to Seattle for a sweet treat date over the weekend.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker rekindled his romance with the 25-year-old singer last month - just weeks after she split from The Weeknd - and is so determined to prove to her how serious he is about them that he flew her to Washington on a private jet for a romantic date at the Sugar Factory where they tucked into calorific treats and some beverages.

A source told E! News: "The two enjoyed some drinks and snacks and that Bieber was having such a good time that at one point, he started dancing."

And the 23-year-old hunk is so smitten with the brunette beauty that he had no qualms putting on a very public display of affection as they walked around the factory.

An onlooker explained: "Selena and Justin are doing great. Justin is very affectionate to Selena. He wears his heart on his sleeve lately especially when it comes to her. They are still learning about each other as grown adults."

Although it's still early days for the pair, they have reportedly decided to ring the New Year in together in Los Angeles, but they're yet to decide on how they will celebrate.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for four years before calling time on their turbulent relationship for good in 2015 - during which time the heartthrob ran into legal trouble.

It's believed the 'What Do You Mean?' singer reached out to Selena around the time she underwent an emergency kidney transplant over the summer after her organs started to fail as a result of her on-going battle with Lupus.

However, Selena's family aren't overly impressed with her relationship with Justin as they're still mad at him for the way he treated her when they dated previously.

A source said previously: "Justin is aware Selena's family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief. Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed. He has changed a lot in the past few months. He is a very different person. They have a lot to talk about and are having fun catching up."