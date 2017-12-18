Iggy Azalea slams rumours of rekindled romance with Nick Young

Iggy Azalea has hit back at claims she has reunited with her ex-fiancé Nick Young.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker was believed to have rekindled her romance with the 32-year-old NBA basketball player when she was reportedly spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with him at Craig's in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday night (12.17.17).

Their supposed reunion was the first time the pair had been seen together since they called off their engagement last year when it became public knowledge that Nick had conceived a child - who was born last month - with his ex Keonna Green while still with the star.

Now, however, Iggy has taken to social media to slam the idea she would "ever" get back together with someone who "went behind [her] back", as she dismissed the rumours, stating they simply happened to be in the same restaurant, and were not dining together.

She wrote on Twitter: "The unfortunate thing about LA is there are not that many places people eat. You can be in the middle of one of the most important dinner meetings of your life; and randomly your ex and all his friends walk in the same place.

"Ryan Smith @ TheDailyMail i hope all your christmas gifts contain boxes of dried up chips of dog shit for trying to imply i would EVER, EVER have a dinner date with my ex who created a full human behind my back.

"Ryan Smith of the daily mail; i curse you to cut your finger open deeply every year on a broken christmas ornament. (sic)"

The 27-year-old beauty wrote a statement at the time of their split claiming that whilst she still "loved" Nick, she was unable to "rebuild her trust in him".

She wrote: "Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him - It's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to. I genuinely wish Nick the best.

"It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."