Ed Sheeran wants to ban early mornings

Ed Sheeran has joked he would "make 5am illegal" if he were to find himself as Britain's Prime Minister.

The 26-year-old musician has admitted that he doesn't think he'd do a particularly good job at running the country should he be put in that position, but knows that the first two laws he would pass include making tomato based sauce Ketchup "compulsory", and banning the early hours of the morning.

The 'Castle on the Hill' musician made the joke as he shared a headline from a news article on Instagram, which claimed that the young people in Britain had voted for him to take the place of current leader Theresa May.

He captioned the snap: "I can't even think of a caption for this let alone run the country but I would make 5am illegal and ketchup compulsory in all places with chips (sic)"

But the 'Galway Girl' hitmaker might not be as strong a candidate for the next election as his fans might think, as he recently insisted he is "not perfect", and has never tried to make anyone believe otherwise.

He said: "I'm not tarring anyone with any brush. I'm very open that I've been a f***ing **** at times. There's my song called 'Happier', and the whole thing is, 'You've got a new boyfriend and look happy.'

"I was saying, 'You deserved someone better.' There are so many shades of me. I'm not perfect."

And it might be difficult to reach the musician if he did find himself elected as leader, as he recently marked two years without a mobile phone.

Ed discarded his phone in 2015 when he posted a statement claiming he would be "taking a break" from his phone, his emails, and his social media accounts in order to "travel the world" during his year long break from the spotlight, and hasn't picked the device up since.

Last week, he reposted his original message on Instagram with the caption: "2 years since I ditched my phone x (sic)"