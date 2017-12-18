Michelle Williams gets confused with Destiny's Child singer

Michelle Williams has admitted she's often mistaken for the Destiny's Child singer with whom she shares her name.

The 37-year-old actress and her musical namesake often get confused for another due to sharing the same name, however the Hollywood star has revealed one instance in which she attended a Stevie Wonder concert where security were confused to see her, rather than the 'Say My Name' singer.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the actress said: "Yes, we often get confused for each other. Let me tell you when I really got confused ... for that other Michelle Williams.

"When I took my daughter to see Stevie Wonder. They were like, 'huh?' [They thought I was the other Michelle Williams]. They were like, 'Oh, ohh ohh ohh ... OK cool.

"My daughter is a huge Stevie Wonder fan and we were not gonna miss that night. But they were not expecting this Michelle Williams."

The 'All the Money in the World' actress - who has 12-year-old daughter Matilda with her late ex-husband Heath Ledger - previously admitted that motherhood is at the "centre of everything" she does.

She said: "I think when you become a mother, it's sort of difficult to separate yourself from being a mother.

"Being a mother is not only who I am in my relationship with my daughter, but it's a part of the kind of work that I wanna make and the relationship with the person that I want to be for her. So there is really no area of my life that is untouched. It's at the center of everything that I do."

Michelle has given her daughter the freedom to let her be who she is.

She explained: "For Mother's Day, my daughter gave me a card that said, 'Mom, thanks for letting me be me,' and it was a picture with somebody in high heels on a skateboard.