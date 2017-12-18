Matt Damon wants recognition for men who have not harassed women

Matt Damon has claimed that more needs to be done to praise the "s**tload of guys" in Hollywood who have not been accused of sexual misconduct.

The 47-year-old actor has hit out at the scandals surrounding Hollywood with the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, and Louis C.K., who have all been accused of sexually harassing women, as he says their alleged offences are casting a shadow over the men who would never dream of carrying out this kind of alleged misconduct.

He said: "We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s**tload of guys - the preponderance of men I've worked with - who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected."

And the 'Jason Bourne' actor also insisted he would have no problems signing a document stating his position as a man who has not sexually harassed any of his female co-stars.

He added to Business Insider: "If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that."

It isn't the first time the 'Good Will Hunting' actor has spoken about the claims against the likes of Harvey Weinstein recently either, as he claimed Hollywood had no idea about his alleged behaviour, despite many actors stating they "knew" what he was allegedly up to.

Matt said: "A lot of people said, 'Well, Harvey - everybody knew.' That's not true. Everybody knew what kind of guy he was in the sense that if you took a meeting with him, you knew he was tough and he was a bully, and that was his reputation. And he enjoyed that reputation, because he was making the best movies out there.

"Nobody who made movies for him knew ... Any human being would've put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would've said absolutely no. You know what I mean?"