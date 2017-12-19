Jamie Lynn Spears describes daughter's ATV accident as 'hardest milestone' of her life

Jamie Lynn Spears gushes over the medical staff who saved her daughter's life after an ATV accident.

The 26-year-old actress has taken to social media to reflect on the "hardest milestone" she has "ever faced", when her nine-year-old child Maddie nearly drowned after the off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over into a pond.

And in the heartfelt post the star also praised the "two angels" who rescued her child earlier this year

Alongside a picture of her brood with the two paramedics named Victoria Ragoonath and John Fortner, which was posted on her Instagram account, read: "The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie.

"Thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together. (sic)."

And though the former 'Zoey 101' star - who is the younger sister of singer Britney Spears - struggles to think about the moment she "almost" lost her child, she also considers the incident to be a "true miracle" because Maddie survived, which she will be "forever grateful" for.

She concluded: "This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that. #12DaysOfJLS (sic)."

This post comes just days after Jamie shared another heart-warming post about her child, in which she hailed Maddie as her "biggest blessing in [her] life".

Alongside a photograph of both mother and daughter cosied up together, which was again shared on her photo-sharing site, it read: "Some milestones we never see coming, but I'm so blessed that It did. Maddie is the biggest blessing in my life so far #12DaysofJLS (sic)."