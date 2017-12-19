Sir Ian McKellen worried 'nothing good will come' of sexual misconduct allegations

Sir Ian McKellen is worried "nothing good will come" of the Hollywood sexual misconduct allegations.

The 'Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' is devastated to hear the string of sexual harassment allegations flooding Hollywood at the moment and whilst he hopes it will be "eradicated altogether", in truth, he is less hopeful that this would be the case.

He said: "It's sometimes very difficult for victims to do that [and come forward]. I hope we're going through a period that will help to eradicate it altogether ... I assume nothing but good will come out of these revelations, even though some people get wrongly accused - there's that side of it as well."

The 78-year-old actor also went on to tell a story of how some women would offer sex to the director in exchange for a part in the play.

Speaking at the Oxford Union, he recalled: "The director of the theatre I was working at showed me some photographs he got from women who were wanting jobs. Some of them had at the bottom of their photograph 'DRR' - directors' rights respected. In other words, if you give me a job, you can have sex with me. [It was] madness."

And Ian was devastated when he heard of how Kevin Spacey had addressed the allegations brought against him by actor Anthony Rapp - who accused him of making sexual advances towards him when he was just 14-years-old. He said that the way he came out whilst apologising for what happened was "reprehensible because it linked alleged underage sex with a declaration of sexuality".