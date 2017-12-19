Joe Jonas' DNCE tour manager in 'terrible accident'

Joe Jonas has asked fans to pray for his DNCE tour manager after he was involved in a "terrible accident".

The 28-year-old singer, who fronts the dance-rock band, took to his Instagram account to share his support for Dan Lipski after he was left "badly injured" and "fighting for his life" following an accident in Bangkok, Thailand.

Joe wrote: "Please send Love and Prayers to my Good Friend & DNCE Tour Manager @danlipski he was in a terrible accident. If you can please donate to the link in my bio for him. We love you Dan. (sic)"

Band member Jack Lawless wrote: "My good friend and tour manager needs our lovin. Dan was in a very serious accident last week and could use some extra help getting back on his feet in the upcoming weeks. I put the link in my bio to the go fund me for him if you're able to help out. (sic)"

A GoFundMe page was set up for Dan following the accident, and has raised more than $31,000 at the time of writing.

The Story section of the page reads: "This account is set up for Dan Lipski who was recently in a bad accident in Bangkok Thailand. He is badly injured and in a hospital there and although his health is improving, it's likely he'll be in the hospital for weeks to come.

"If you know Dan, have toured with Dan or even worked with him in some other capacity or even if you're just his friend and can afford anything right now, he is really going to need this when he is able to leave the hospital and back home to the US and get back to his normal life and routine.

"We're going to send this money to his parents when we achieve the goal amount."

DNCE member Cole Whittle also urged people to donate.

He wrote: "PLEASE READ if u have ever seen @dnce play a concert, this sweet man, @danlipski was the reason we got there safely and happily. Dan was recently involved in a tragic accident in Thailand and is currently fighting for his life. With tears in my eyes, I ask you to please donate anything no matter how small to help him in his care & recovery. LINK IN BIO thank you so much for reading. love cole (sic)"