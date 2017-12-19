Justin Bieber Sorry lawsuit dropped

A singer has dropped a lawsuit against Justin Bieber.

Casey Dienel has filed paperwork to dismiss a suit against the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker, in which she claimed his track 'Sorry' featured "unique characteristics of the female vocal riff" similar to her 2014 song 'Ring the Bell', according to TMZ.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter, who is also known as White Hinterland, filed the lawsuit in 2016, months after 'Sorry' dropped in October 2015.

The track - which was produced by Skrillex - is the second single from his fourth studio album 'Purpose'.

In the lawsuit, Casey also claimed both songs feature keyboard synthesizers, samples, synth bass, drums, and percussion.

She also named Skrillex and the song's writers as defendants in the suit.

This comes after Justin recently revealed he has been working on new ways to "be generous".

Last week, the 23-year-old singer shared his five daily goals with his Instagram followers, which see him taking on different challenges to improve the quality of his life, each of which must be done five times.

The goals were written on a whiteboard, which read: "Daily goals "1. Find 5 ways to be generous "2. Set 5 things that you want to accomplish "3. Face 5 things you have been running from "4. Give up 5 bad habits "5. Eat 5 healthy meals (sic)"

Sources recently claimed Justin is doing his best to prove to his girlfriend Selena Gomez - with whom he recently rekindled his romance after a five-year on/off relationship from 2010 to 2015 - that he is a "better man" now.