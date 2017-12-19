John Legend to play lead role in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar

John Legend will play the lead role in NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar'.

The 'All Of Me' hitmaker is "thrilled" to being playing the titular role in the US channel's adaptation of the musical, which is set to air on Easter Sunday (April 1) next year.

John said: "I'm thrilled to join the cast of this production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'. It's such a powerful, meaningful musical and I'm humbled to be part of this performance. We've already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I'm certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice."

Whilst Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, added in a statement: "We're all overjoyed to have world-class musical artist and producer John Legend starring as Jesus. This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn't anyone better to bring this story to a new audience. His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way."

Legend - a multiple Grammy award winner - will play Jesus in the musical, which follows the story of the last week of Jesus' life.

It comes after Alice Cooper was announced to play the part of King Herod.

Greenblatt commented at the time: "Alice Cooper, whose theatricality is the stuff of legend, is the perfect rock star to play Herod in our live production. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote a showstopping musical number for Herod and we all look forward to the 'King of Shock Rock' taking on the King of Judea. As the casting for 'Superstar' ramps up, we can feel the excitement building for this brand new concert experience of what has long been considered the original rock musical."

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live!' will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron whilst Tony award winning director David Leveaux will be at the helm.