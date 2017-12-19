Liam Gallagher definitely maybe buries hatchet with Noel

Liam Gallagher has sparked speculation that he has finally buried the hatchet with his brother and long-term rival Noel Gallagher.

The 45-year-old musician has been at loggerheads with his older brother since their band Oasis parted ways in 2009 and have barely spoken to one another since, but in tweets posted to Liam's Twitter account on Tuesday (19.12.17), it seems the pair may once again be on speaking terms.

Liam wrote: "I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)"

Although the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker didn't confirm who "NG" is, fans believe there's a large possibility of it being the 50-year-old rocker, as it mimics the "LG" that Liam uses to sign off all his tweets.

And that's not all, as Liam has even claimed Noel has "reached out" to him, suggesting they have buried the hatchet once and for all.

When one fan tweeted: ".......Team who? Your not going to have a meltdown on here come Christmas day are you Liam when NG doesnt reach out to you. (sic)"

Liam responded: "He's already reached out."

The tweets will no doubt spark further rumours of an Oasis reunion, which have been circling for as long as the band have been split up.

However, 'Holy Mountain' singer Noel recently claimed he would never walk on stage with the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers ever again, because of the amount of grief he and his family has received online.

He said: "My wife is on social media and my kids are on social media and people come after them on social media and it's not very nice. It is ugly.