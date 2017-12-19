Karlie Kloss urges people to test out their panic zone

Karlie Kloss has urged people not to be "afraid" of their "panic zone".

The 25-year-old model stepped out of her comfort zone when she decided to learn computer coding, and has said that doing things that put her into her "panic zone" actually helps her to "keep learning" and "conquer" new things she never thought she would be able to achieve.

She said: "It's such an important lesson in life to be aware of your comfort zone, but also to not be complacent or afraid to go into your panic zone. When you go into your panic zone, it actually makes you want to keep learning and be open to new ideas. Sometimes that's scary at first, but eventually the panic zone is no longer scary, and the things that were challenges become things that you conquer. So what used to be your panic zone is now your comfort zone. It's this amazing analogy for life that is applicable in so many directions. What's important, too, about the panic zone is that even when you're in it, in the classroom or in life, you're never totally alone in the deep end. You know you have the support around you of a teacher, a TA, or the person next to you, whom you can ask for help or relate to the fact that they're also struggling with the same thing."

The blonde beauty has inspired many young women through her organisation Kode With Karlie, which arms girls with the tools they need to enter the tech world, and she admits that in return, she is inspired by them.

Speaking to Teen Vogue magazine about who inspires her, she said: "My Kode With Klossy girls very much -- I mean it. You guys are the future, and I am so proud that I get to watch your journeys. Even over the course of the two weeks that I get to see you and interact with you, I'm so inspired by your capacity to learn, your drive and dedication to sticking to something hard and continuing to push forward. Coding is not an easy thing to learn or do. I'm inspired by strong women who are fearless leaders, whether it's in tech or in other industries. Diane von Furstenberg inspires me. She's strong and passionate."