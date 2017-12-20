Kim Kardashian West to be legal intern

Kim Kardashian West wants to be a lawyer.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - whose late father Robert Kardashian was an attorney - has offered to start at the bottom as an "intern" and work her way up in the legal profession when her showbiz career slows down.

Kim made the offer after her own attorney, Mike Kump, said he thought she had the "perfect instincts" and "great judgement" needed to be a good lawyer.

In a Snapchat video, Mike said: "Kim, I've been doing this for 35 years and I said you missed your calling. You really should be a lawyer. That's what you need to be.

"You've got the perfect instincts, you've got great judgment, and you know how to present your position in the most articulate manner and convince people of your point of view. Will you please join my law firm?"

In response, the 37-year-old star - who has children North, four, and Saint, two, with husband Kanye West and is expecting her third child via a surrogate - said: "I'll just be an intern. When things slow down, all I want to do is be an intern on like, a really exciting Howard Weitzman/Shawn Holley case."

Her lawyer replied: "You're hired! Immediately."

Kim has previously admitted she would also consider a career as a publicist because she does so much crisis management work for the rest of her famous family.

She said: "If I wasn't doing what I'm doing now, or if this doesn't work out one day, I could so be a publicist... I feel like that's my job for the family sometimes, at least the crisis part of it."