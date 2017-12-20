Margot Robbie found a foot on a beach

Margot Robbie once found a human foot on the beach.

The 'I, Tonya' actress was recently tasked with recalling the "craziest thing" that had happened to her by a director, and she told of the time she discovered a limb on the sand in Nicaragua.

She said: "I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives. I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people, and everyone seems super normal.

"And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them, and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere.

"Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived. It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story.

"I once found - and no one guessed that this was me - I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua."

Margot didn't give any other details about what she had done after discovering the foot, but Bryan Cranston quipped she now uses the limb as a door stop.

During a joint interview with Margot, Octavia Spencer, Armie Hammer, Robert Pattinson, and Diane Kruger, the 'Breaking Bad' star joked to the Hollywood Reporter: "She uses it as a door stop."

Margot, who visited Nicaragua in 2014, added: "Just a little souvenir."

The 27-year-old actress recently recalled she once refused to help her mother Sarie get rid of a python at their home in Australia during her younger years, only to later see the serpent trying to strangle her mum.