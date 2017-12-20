Nelly being sued by rape accuser

Nelly is reportedly being sued by the woman who accused him of rape.

The 42-year-old rapper - whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr - recently had his court case closed by authorities after his 21-year-old accuser, who had alleged the star had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus, refused to testify against him, meaning no charges could be brought against him.

But now, TMZ.com has reported that the woman - who has now been named as Monique Greene - has filed a lawsuit against the star for both sexual assault and defamation of character.

Despite not testifying against the 'Hot In Here' rapper in court during his trial, Monique has detailed the events of the alleged incident in her lawsuit documents, where she claims Nelly forced her to have sex with him against her will and without a condom.

She claims the incident took place at the Seattle nightclub where Nelly performed on October 6 this year, and that she got into an SUV with the star after invited her to an after-party.

The SUV allegedly took Monique and Nelly to his tour bus, where she claims the assault took place.

According to the news outlet, Monique claims she was "screaming she wanted off the bus" after the alleged incident, and that "Nelly threw a $100 bill at her and said, 'Bye bye.'"

Monique's defamation claim comes as she also alleges that Nelly and his team have laughed a smear campaign against her, saying she was only after "money, fame and notoriety."

In a statement, Nelly's lawyer Scott Rosenblum said of the lawsuit: "It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable. We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed."

It comes after the 'Dilemma' hitmaker was said to be seeking his own legal action against Monique, as he feels his reputation has been tarnished by the claims made against him.