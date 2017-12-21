Hugh Jackman is like the 'adult' in his relationship

Hugh Jackman feels like the "adult" in his relationship.

The 'Wolverine' star is incredibly happy with his wife Deborra-lee Furness, who he has been married to since 1996, and has revealed the secret to their longstanding romance.

He told People magazine: "I'm literally the adult in the relationship. She's just like a little kid. I'm the [one saying], 'Babe, this is not a legal parking spot'. 'Oh, come on, Mr. Goody- Goody' ... I've always believed that in marriage you know you're going to go through some crazy ups and downs."

Meanwhile, Hugh previously admitted he is still "madly in love" with his wife.

He shared: "One of the great pieces of fortune in my career, it started late, but that Deb and I were already set together, a team, madly in love, like literally before it all happened. We can kind of see all the ups and downs for what they are. Our priority is our family, and we're there for each other no matter what ...

"Even at the Oscars, I walk out, I put my hand on my heart and I always look to Deb in the audience. Straight afterwards, I will not see anybody in my dressing room until Deb's been in. Because that is my foundation, that is the rock, that is the foundation of our family, and therefore my life. Underneath the surface where it's real, and where it's still and where it's deep, that is the love I have with Deb."