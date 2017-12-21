Mandy Moore's "self-prioritising" has helped her come to terms with her body insecurities.

The 'This Is Us' star has always had doubts about her figure but says she is learning to cope with it by "monitoring her inner voice" and always staying positive.

She told Shape magazine: "Although I've become a lot more comfortable with myself - I'm 5'10'' and a size 6 - everyone has their self-doubts and insecurities. But as I get older, I'm learning what it takes to love myself fully though exercise, healthy eating, and monitoring my inner voice in an effort to keep it positive. By self-prioritising, I feel healthier, more centred, and therefore more confidence. I've come to love my height. Taylor is a bit shorter than I am, but I'll put on those four-inch heels and be 6'2''!"

Meanwhile, Mandy - who is currently engaged to her partner Taylor Goldsmith - previously revealed she wants to get married and have children soon.

She shared: "It'll happen sooner rather than later. I'm not in any rush, but also I'm like, 'I wanna do it'. I don't need to wait, I don't need to have a long engagement. I'm not planning some giant, lavish affair. So, I might as well just do it ... I have always known that I wanted to be a mother, hopefully. Hopefully that's on the cards for me. But I feel like I haven't learned too much from the show, except that I love being around children of any age. But whenever they get fussy, or do something that is naughty, mom and dad are standing in the wings ready to take them away. You know, feed them or change them or anything so I get the best part of parenting and none of the grunt work. So I don't think I've learned any valuable lessons."