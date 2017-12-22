Olivia Munn praises 'amazing time' in Hollywood

Olivia Munn thinks the sexual harassment allegations surfacing in Hollywood are marking an "amazing time" for the film industry.

The 37-year-old actress accused producer Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct back in November, and has said that whilst the recent rise in claims against stars such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey might feel "like it's a really sad time", she can only see the positives in the change it will bring in the future.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "For the people who have had to put up with it for a very long time, I can say from my own personal experience it's actually a really, an amazing time right now because for some reason we don't have to put up with it anymore and our voices and our pain matter. That's the first step of change but we have to be vigilant and we have to continue to see it through."

The 'Magic Mike' actress also told the publication it's really important to "name names" and "support the people who come out and speak up."

It comes after the brunette beauty recently urged for people to break the "vicious circle of victim-blaming" when it comes to sexual misconduct allegations.

The 'Xâ€‘Men: Apocalypse' star said: "In our world today - and it's not just Hollywood, it's the same for girls and women all over the world who have survived sexual abuse and/or harassment - abusers don't usually get in trouble unless the victim is broken first, because the violating act alone is not damaging enough to spark society's outrage. It's a marathon towards self-destruction in order to gain credibility and a vicious circle of victim-blaming. When people ask how these men in powerful positions were able to hurt so many people for so many years, I look to the people at the top and ask those questions .... This is not a 'women's' issue, this is an abuse-of-power issue ... and until we eradicate the diseased roots of our infrastructure and make foundational, systemic changes, nothing will change."