Songwriter being investigated for alleged sex crimes

Toronto police say musician Ethan Kath, the producer and songwriter for the band Crystal Castles, is being investigated by the Sex Crimes Unit.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says she can't share any further information about the investigation, aside from the fact that it is ongoing, to protect the accusers' privacy.

Legal counsel for Kath, whose birth name is Claudio Palmieri, said in a written statement that Kath never "engaged in acts with anyone under the age of consent."

Shane Bernard says in the statement that the accusers are spreading lies "motivated by their own self interest and financial gain."

Kath's former bandmate Alice Glass posted a lengthy online message to fans in October, alleging she was abused by him, though police wouldn't confirm whether it was related to the investigation.

She wrote on her website that Kath abused her dating back to when she was 15 and he was 25.

She alleges he was manipulative and controlling during a relationship that included non-consensual sex and physical and emotional abuse.

Glass says she was inspired to post the statement based on "the many courageous women" who have recently spoken out about their experiences with being abused.

"Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I've ever made — that band was everything to me. My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to," Glass wrote.

"As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I've ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering."