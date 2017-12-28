Aaron Carter still wants Chloe Grace Moretz date

Aaron Carter is still hoping to bag a date with Chloe Grace Moretz.

The 30-year-old singer split from ex-girlfriend Madison Parker after coming out as bisexual in August, but shortly after revealed he'd be up for going out with the 20-year-old actress after she confessed to having a crush on the heartthrob.

When asked by Us Weekly magazine if the offer still stands, the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker said: "Well, she said something about me.

"And I was just like, 'Yo, look. If you want to go on a date, it will be a good one.'"

Aaron publicly invited Chloe to join him on a date after she admitted in a published article that she'd had a thing for him as a child.

In the interview, Chloe said: "When I was 4 years old, I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. My friend - when we were both little babies back in Georgia --she liked Aaron Carter, too, and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we'll meet."

The blonde-haired hunk then took to Twitter to claim the feelings are "mutual", and he would love to take the 'Kick-Ass' actress out.

He wrote: "Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual.

"Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz? (sic)"

However, it's bad luck for Aaron, as the blonde beauty recently rekindled her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham - the son of retired soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria - after having been on-and-off for almost four years.