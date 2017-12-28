Liam Gallagher can't perform Wonderwall on guitar

Liam Gallagher can't play 'Wonderwall' on guitar.

The 1995 hit from Oasis' seminal LP '(What's the Story) Morning Glory' might be one of the Britpop group's biggest songs - penned by guitarist and chief songwriter Noel Gallagher - but the band's former frontman still hasn't mastered the chords.

However, his 16-year-old son Gene - who he has with ex-wife Nicole Appleton - is well ahead of his famous father with his strumming.

Liam told The Sun newspaper: "I don't even know how to play it on guitar man, that is the joke.

"My kid can play it, but seriously, I can't."

The 'Some Might Say' singer - who also has daughters Molly, 20, and Gemma, four, from flings with Lisa Moorish and Liza Ghorbani, and 18-year-old son Lennon Gene with former spouse Patsy Kensit - says Gene is keen to follow in his footsteps and form a band.

He told Australia's Herald Sun: "Gene's still in sixth form but he's desperate to be in a band. He plays guitar and drums, he's on the look out for band members."

Asked what is singing voice is like, Liam said: "I've not heard him sing, but he's got the attitude and the look for sure. He's a good little guitar player, he's better than me. I mean, I can't play, but he's good."

The outspoken rock star says he'll continue playing 'Wonderwall' no matter what because the its what the fans want.

Liam - who is currently on tour and promoting his debut solo album 'As You Were' in Australia - explained: "I heard that, it topped some Triple J poll didn't it? But it's a big song everywhere around the world.