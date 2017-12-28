Sam Smith wants Stevie Wonder collaboration

Sam Smith dreams of working with Stevie Wonder.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter is a long-time fan of the music icon and has admitted he would love to fulfil his ambition of working with Stevie on his next album.

Sam - whose most recent record, 'The Thrill of It All', was released in November this year - told The Sun newspaper: "I don't want to do it unless it is natural, but it would be great to sing with Stevie Wonder. "That's the dream. I just love him. I would freak out."

The London-born star named his 2015 Bond theme 'Writing's on the Wall', which is in the opening lyrics of Stevie's hit 'Superstition'.

And the duo first came face-to-face at the 2015 Grammys in Los Angeles, when Stevie surprised Sam by walking into his dressing room and introducing himself.

As well as being a huge fan of the chart-topping American, Sam is also an admirer of Amy Winehouse and Joni Mitchell.

He shared: "I also wish I had written any Amy Winehouse or Joni Mitchell song.

"I wish I had written [Rihanna's hit] 'Umbrella' too. When that song came out I thought 'Oh my God, I'm gay'."

Meanwhile, Sam claimed earlier this year that his mother knew he was gay at the age of three.

The singer said that his mum Kate realised he was gay way before he came out at the age of 10.