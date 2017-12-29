Young Waterdown author discovers 'Unlikely Heroes' through writing competition

A young Waterdown author penned a novel about spy kids with disabilities for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) in November.
16-year-old Heather Starks participated in the competition for the first time this year and produced a 62,000-word story, titled Unlikely Heroes.
“I was writing a book and I had writer’s block,” said the young Waterdown author, who wrote under the pseudonym H.A. Starks.
Starks explained she has a collection of unfinished work and her mother Gwendolyn challenged her to put her pen (or in this case keyboard) to the test. The whole family was originally going to get involved but in the end, only one stepped forward.
“You only have 30 days to write 50,000 words or more," Starks said, noting she started to plan out her story in October. "I wanted to finish the actual book so toward the end, I was writing 3,000 words a day.”
The competition, based out of California, is in its 19th year and had about 400,000 participants from six continents in 2017. From Nov. 1-30, the challengers work to complete a novel.
While she was diligent in her writing — up to 1,000 words a day — Starks admitted there were days she didn’t write. However, she had a good excuse.
“I had a project due and I was very behind so … when I got home from school or work I can’t remember which, I had to finish a PowerPoint and do all the research and make a bunch of papers and make a handout for the class,” she said.
On the NaNoWriMo website, a writer can track their progress on a daily graph and Starks said seeing her average dip below the average line made her work twice as hard.
“I was very upset, so I wrote (about) 3,500 words and it got me above the average line again.”
Unlikely Heroes is geared toward the young reader age group and centres on a group of young teens that work for an intelligence agency. But none of the teens are ordinary.
The futuristic story is told in the first-person by main character Kazura. The main character is in a wheelchair, while other characters have cybernetic limbs or glasses.
One character is equipped with a cybernetic arm, while others are blind, mute or walk with a limp. All the characters, through their perceived self-defeat, give up on their lives until events lead them to work for the League for Assistance Retribution and Protection (LARP).
“When I wrote the synopsis for the book, I made sure there was absolutely no hint that Kazura was in a wheelchair so it would be a surprise,” said Starks.
LARP works much as you would expect an intelligence agency to work, they have a technology team and field teams that go on rescue missions or gather ‘intel,’ going undercover and her teams even break into buildings.
“Their specific team, they weren’t supposed to become a part of the LARP until they were at least 18,” Starks said of the characters, noting they joined much earlier due to certain events.
“The moral of the story is them trying to prove themselves, not only as agents, but also as people.”
Although Unlikely Heroes has not yet been published, Starks is planning a series.
