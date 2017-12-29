Young Waterdown author discovers 'Unlikely Heroes' through writing competition

A young Waterdown author penned a novel about spy kids with disabilities for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) in November.

16-year-old Heather Starks participated in the competition for the first time this year and produced a 62,000-word story, titled Unlikely Heroes.

“I was writing a book and I had writer’s block,” said the young Waterdown author, who wrote under the pseudonym H.A. Starks.

Starks explained she has a collection of unfinished work and her mother Gwendolyn challenged her to put her pen (or in this case keyboard) to the test. The whole family was originally going to get involved but in the end, only one stepped forward.

“The moral of the story is them trying to prove themselves, not only as agents, but also as people.” — Heather Starks

“You only have 30 days to write 50,000 words or more," Starks said, noting she started to plan out her story in October. "I wanted to finish the actual book so toward the end, I was writing 3,000 words a day.”

The competition, based out of California, is in its 19th year and had about 400,000 participants from six continents in 2017. From Nov. 1-30, the challengers work to complete a novel.

While she was diligent in her writing — up to 1,000 words a day — Starks admitted there were days she didn’t write. However, she had a good excuse.

“I had a project due and I was very behind so … when I got home from school or work I can’t remember which, I had to finish a PowerPoint and do all the research and make a bunch of papers and make a handout for the class,” she said.

On the NaNoWriMo website, a writer can track their progress on a daily graph and Starks said seeing her average dip below the average line made her work twice as hard.

“I was very upset, so I wrote (about) 3,500 words and it got me above the average line again.”