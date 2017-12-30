Scott Disick and Sofia Richie to ring in 2018 in Aspen

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie will ring in the New Year in Aspen.

The couple have only been dating since May of this year but they're set to celebrate their first New Years Eve (12.31.17) together this weekend in Colorado after they shared a series of photographs of themselves on a private jet before takeoff.

The 34-year-old businessman uploaded a sweet shot of him cuddling up to Sofia and simply captioned it: "I'm on a whole new year vibe."

Sofia, 19, shared the same photo and wrote: "Ready for 2018. Off to colder places."

And it's hardly surprising that the pair want to see in 2018 together as they've spent most of the festive season with one another - except when Scott attended the Kardashian-Jenners famous Christmas Eve party at Kris Jenner's house last week.

Scott - who has three children; Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - has battled with substance abuse on and off for years, but Sofia is said to be "great" at keeping him on the straight and narrow.

A source said recently: "She's been great for him. She's made a big impact on his life and hasn't partied at all since they met. They've been travelling together to Mexico, New York and Venice and just hanging out. His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy."

And Sofia's father Lionel Richie is said to be "very supportive" of her relationship with the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star.

The brunette beauty said previously: "He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means."

However, Lionel is said to be concerned that Scott's "playboy ways" could be potential heartbreak for his daughter in the future.