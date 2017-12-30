Anna Faris officiates friends' wedding

Anna Faris officiated her friends' wedding in UGG boots.

The 41-year-old actress - who split from her husband Chris Pratt earlier this year - officiated the wedding of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast co-host Sim Sarna and his lawyer wife Amy at the Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg, California on Friday (12.29.17).

Anna wore a beautiful pale pink dress, which she paired with light brown UGG boots for the ceremony.

She shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account and sent her congrats to the happy couple.

Earlier this month, Chris, 38, filed divorce papers and Anna filed her response just a few days later.

According to legal documents, Anna's filing is identical to the one filed by Chris, with both parties citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

In both papers, the date of separation for the former couple - who got married in July 2009 and share five-year-old son Jack Pratt together - is listed as July 13, 2017.

Meanwhile, it's understood that the pair are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their child.

A source recently said: "They have a prenup. [In mirroring divorce documents,] they are both asking for joint custody of 5-year-old [son] Jack. We're told the property settlement agreement is almost completely worked out."

Anna split from Chris over summer but she is adamant they are still "great friends".