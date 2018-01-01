Art lovers expected to flock to Toronto for Infinity Mirrors

TORONTO — It's not typical to have to book months in advance to get mere seconds with a piece of art at Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario.

But the much-Instagrammed contemporary art exhibition Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is no typical attraction.

The gallery has been overwhelmed by the frenzy of interest in the exhibit, even though visitors will be expected to wait in long lines and then have only 20 to 30 seconds inside each of Kusama's famous mirror-lined kaleidoscopic rooms.

Infinity Mirrors was staged in Washington, D.C., in early 2017 and moved on to Seattle and Los Angeles. It will be at the AGO from March 3 to May 27 before heading to Cleveland in the summer.

Adelina Vlas, the AGO's associate curator of contemporary art, says the gallery is expecting to attract visitors from other parts of Canada, as well as outside the country.

"(People) are looking at the closest, next destination for the exhibition, and it's Toronto," says Vlas. "I think the exhibition will have an appeal to all northern coastal U.S. cities as well as Canadian cities."

Member pre-sales for the exhibit drew record interest, says Herman Lo, director of visitor experience at the AGO. The gallery's website can generally process about 1,500 tickets an hour but on the first day of the pre-sale event, the online queue approached 18,000 people.

Some gallery members complained of wait times of up to eight hours, but the museum has promised to simplify the ticketing process for the next member pre-sale on Jan. 9. Tickets go on sale for the regular public on Jan. 16.

The exhibit's massive popularity "shows that there is a desire for those moments of wonder," says Vlas.

In the rooms that give the exhibit its title, Kusama fills the mirrored spaces with light and colour to create vibrant visions that seem to go on forever. Vlas admits the rooms are "a perfect opportunity for selfies and for beautiful Instagram moments."