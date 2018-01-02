Kim Kardashian West's son Saint treated for pneumonia

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's son Saint is recovering after being treated in hospital for pneumonia.

The two year old was rushed to hospital in the Los Angeles area on Thursday (28.12.17) according to TMZ where he was treated for a "bad case of pneumonia".

Kim and Kanye are said to have remained at his bedside, sharing overnight duties, as Saint was kept in for two days, before being released on Saturday (30.12.17).

Sources say he is now at home and is recovering well.

Kim shared a family photograph of herself and Kanye with Saint and their four-year-old daughter North celebrating the Christmas holidays on Instagram on the same day Saint is thought to have been released.

She also posted a picture on SnapChat of her and Kanye looking happy and relaxed as they shared a kiss on New Year's Eve at midnight.

The 37-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 40-year-old rapper are expecting a third child this year, via a surrogate.

Meanwhile, Kim has revealed her New Year's resolution is to, "be on my phone less and be more in the moment."

She previously revealed she thinks the Paris robbers - who targeted her in October 2016 - did so because they could track her whereabouts on social media.

She said: "What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."