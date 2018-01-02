Louis Tomlinson urges fans to help with his music

Louis Tomlinson wants his fans to help mold his new music.

The 26-year-old singer - who first found fame as part of One Direction - has revealed he is keen to see his fans take a more proactive interest in his career and he has therefore urged them to offer advice on the music they'd like to hear.

Louis explained: "I am only guessing what they want, so are the label. They f***ing know what they want! There is a way of us working together."

Louis is eager to give more "responsibility" to his fans, who he considers to be key to his potential chart success.

He told the Metro newspaper: "I don't think they get enough responsibility ... give them more."

Despite cherishing his fans, Louis is less hospitable towards selfie-hunters, many of whom want to appear in a photograph with the 'Back to You' hitmaker so they can boost their social standing.

Louis shared: "When it's a fan, it's a fan and they are amazing people.

"They are the f***ing reason I do what I do. But, when you are in a bar and you know someone has come to ask you for a photo for Facebook, you are like, 'You know what lad, I don't want to be famous for you taking a photo, so you can put it on Facebook and f***ing Jenny from Scunthorpe can give you a like.' That's not my vibe."

On the other hand, Louis welcomes sincere praise from real fans.

He said: "It sounds simple, but when people say, 'Your latest single was amazing,' it means a lot.