Rose McGowan to star in docu-series

Rose McGowan will star in a docu-series about her life.

The five-part series - which will air on E! - will be called 'Citizen Rose' and will help to "amplify" Rose's messages of "bravery, art, joy and survival" in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations made against the likes of Harvey Weinstein and other powerful Hollywood men.

In a statement, Rose - who alleged Weinstein raped her - said: "You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life."

Whilst E!'s executive vice president for development and production, Amy Introcaso-Davis, added: "Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers. We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman's world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change."

Rose had previously admitted that she had found it difficult to watch news coverage of the Weinstein scandal as she finds it very "triggering".

She shared: "The triggering has been insane. The monster's face has been everywhere, my nightmare ... I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I'm just like you. What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand ... No more will we be hurt. It's time to rise. It's time to be brave."